RBF Capital LLC Takes $844,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

Snowflake stock opened at $238.50 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $2,095,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,918 shares in the company, valued at $28,569,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,643 shares of company stock worth $248,313,910. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

