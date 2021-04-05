Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $342,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.69 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

