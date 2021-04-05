Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 58,118.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914,784 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $43,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,660,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,038,000 after purchasing an additional 403,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

