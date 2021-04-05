Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.07 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 5.5% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.49 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

