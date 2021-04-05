Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up about 0.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,191,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12,033.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 132,370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,469,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,224,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,947,000.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

