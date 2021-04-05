FCA Corp TX Acquires 691 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $130.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.68 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

