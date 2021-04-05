Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $293.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.