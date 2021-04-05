Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 576,468 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576,468 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,658,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 294,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,160,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ITB stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

