Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,673,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NIO opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

