Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.19% of MetLife worth $76,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

