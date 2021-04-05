Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SNE opened at $106.01 on Monday. Sony Co. has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

