Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 110 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $251.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

