Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce sales of $386.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.30 million and the lowest is $380.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $337.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.25 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 180.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 237,068 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9,211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.