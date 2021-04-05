Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,000%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

