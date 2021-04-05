Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $17.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 81,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

