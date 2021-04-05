AntiMatter Price Reaches $4.27 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $40.13 million and $5.61 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $4.27 or 0.00007281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00301960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00094301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.55 or 0.00749254 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 129.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

