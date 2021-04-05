Nebulas Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $71.38 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00682337 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028922 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,043,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,518,021 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

