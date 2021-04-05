PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of PACCAR worth $84,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after acquiring an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after acquiring an additional 313,567 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,937,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,901,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

