2,400 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

