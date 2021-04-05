Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66.46 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $66,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

