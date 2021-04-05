Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Apple comprises 2.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 127,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $14,593,000. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 67,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

