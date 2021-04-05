Geier Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.92 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock opened at $163.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

