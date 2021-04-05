Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $327.19 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $189.19 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

