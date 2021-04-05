Geier Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 830,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

