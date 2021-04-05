Geier Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,782.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 207,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 199,937 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.42 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $153.96 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

