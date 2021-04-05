Geier Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

