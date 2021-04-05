Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,686,000 after acquiring an additional 214,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,961,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,633,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,053,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,240,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 236,580 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of OTEX opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

