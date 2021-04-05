Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $448.00 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $204.49 and a 12 month high of $446.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.28.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

