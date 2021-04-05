Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 13,056 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Retail Value worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2,267.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Retail Value Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

