Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBIO. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.85 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

