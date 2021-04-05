iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.