Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,093 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

