Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.28 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

