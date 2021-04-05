Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 107.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,660 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $46.24.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

