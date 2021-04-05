Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

