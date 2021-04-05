Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 50,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

