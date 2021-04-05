11,692 Shares in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWAY. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $32.50 on Monday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

