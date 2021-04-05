1,998 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 36.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 81.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $167.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $120.12 and a 1 year high of $170.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.