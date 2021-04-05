Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $661.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $691.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

