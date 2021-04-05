Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $501,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $186.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $98.79 and a one year high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

