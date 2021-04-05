FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

