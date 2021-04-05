RBF Capital LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

