Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $291,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.71 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

