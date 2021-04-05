RMR Wealth Builders Invests $76,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,448.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $112.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,601.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.