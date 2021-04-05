SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.57 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.