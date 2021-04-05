Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

