Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $6.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -131.37 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

