$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.11. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

NYSE:PJT opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

