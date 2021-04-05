Opium Price Tops $7.84 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $7.84 or 0.00013350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and approximately $59.88 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00073124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00302847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00094702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.00749876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPIUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.