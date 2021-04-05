Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0010 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $180.72 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.53 or 0.00457479 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 71.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

